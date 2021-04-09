Analysts Expect Breakeven For Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Before Long

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Blink Charging Co., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The US$1.7b market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$18m on 31 December 2020 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Blink Charging's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Blink Charging is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 American Specialty Retail analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$1.0m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 63%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Blink Charging's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 3.2% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

