Analysts Expect Breakeven For Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Before Long

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Biomerica, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BMRA) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Biomerica, Inc., a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$2.3m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$5.5m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Biomerica's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Biomerica, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$2.6m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 125% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Biomerica's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Biomerica has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

