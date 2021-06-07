Analysts Expect Breakeven For Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Before Long

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.'s (NYSE:BHVN) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. The US$5.9b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$767m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$859m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 12 of the American Biotechs analysts is that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$326m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 3 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 70%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that typically biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

There are too many aspects of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of pertinent aspects you should look at:

