Analysts Expect Breakeven For Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Before Long

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. With the latest financial year loss of US$72m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$119m, the US$775m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. As path to profitability is the topic on Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings is bordering on breakeven, according to the 11 American Biotechs analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$108m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 65% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings' upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that by and large a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 17% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

