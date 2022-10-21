Analysts Expect Breakeven For Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Before Long

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. With the latest financial year loss of US$48m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$94m, the US$3.6b market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. The most pressing concern for investors is Alkermes' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 10 industry analysts covering Alkermes, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$58m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 77% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Alkermes' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that generally a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 27% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

