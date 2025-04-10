Analysts Expect BBMC Will Reach $113

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the JPMorgan BetaBuilders US Mid Cap Equity ETF (Symbol: BBMC), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $112.89 per unit.

With BBMC trading at a recent price near $86.40 per unit, that means that analysts see 30.66% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of BBMC's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP), Interparfums Inc (Symbol: IPAR), and SPS Commerce, Inc. (Symbol: SPSC). Although HP has traded at a recent price of $21.80/share, the average analyst target is 63.79% higher at $35.71/share. Similarly, IPAR has 56.45% upside from the recent share price of $108.53 if the average analyst target price of $169.80/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting SPSC to reach a target price of $209.33/share, which is 54.10% above the recent price of $135.84. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of HP, IPAR, and SPSC:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target JPMorgan BetaBuilders US Mid Cap Equity ETF BBMC $86.40 $112.89 30.66% Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP $21.80 $35.71 63.79% Interparfums Inc IPAR $108.53 $169.80 56.45% SPS Commerce, Inc. SPSC $135.84 $209.33 54.10%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

