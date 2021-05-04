Analysts Expect Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) To Breakeven Soon

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Atotech Limited's (NYSE:ATC) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. On 31 December 2020, the US$4.2b market-cap company posted a loss of US$423m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Atotech's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 9 industry analysts covering Atotech, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of US$99m in 2021. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 85% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Atotech given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Atotech is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

There are key fundamentals of Atotech which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Atotech, take a look at Atotech's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of important factors you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Atotech worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Atotech is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Atotech’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

