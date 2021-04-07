Analysts Expect ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) To Breakeven Soon

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The US$824m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$225m on 31 December 2020 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on ARMOUR Residential REIT's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to some industry analysts covering ARMOUR Residential REIT, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of US$81m in 2021. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 71% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NYSE:ARR Earnings Per Share Growth April 7th 2021

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for ARMOUR Residential REIT given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with ARMOUR Residential REIT is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

