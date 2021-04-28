Analysts Expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) To Breakeven Soon

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. On 31 December 2020, the US$12b market-cap company posted a loss of US$1.0b for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Annaly Capital Management's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Annaly Capital Management is bordering on breakeven, according to the 8 American Mortgage REITs analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of US$1.5b in 2021. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 73%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Annaly Capital Management's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Annaly Capital Management currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

There are too many aspects of Annaly Capital Management to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Annaly Capital Management's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of pertinent factors you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Annaly Capital Management worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Annaly Capital Management is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Annaly Capital Management’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

