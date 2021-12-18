Analysts Expect Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) To Breakeven Soon

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Agilysys, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AGYS) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The US$1.0b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$24m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$25m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Agilysys' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 4 industry analysts covering Agilysys, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$3.7m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 115% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NasdaqGS:AGYS Earnings Per Share Growth December 18th 2021

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Agilysys given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Agilysys currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Agilysys to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Agilysys' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant factors you should look at:

Valuation: What is Agilysys worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Agilysys is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Agilysys’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.