Analysts Disagree on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet's Potential; Both See Its Price Rising

Wall Street might not hold the same opinion of Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI), but one thing analysts can agree on is that its price is likely going higher.

Two investment firms issued ratings this morning on the deep discount retailer, which has seen its stock already triple in value from the low point it hit in mid-May. But one analyst downgraded Ollie's stock to neutral from outperform, while the other upgraded the stock to buy from hold. Both see its shares having the potential to rise further still.

Image source: Ollie's Bargain Outlet.

Two sides of the same coin

Credit Suisse analyst Judah Frommer downgraded Ollie's on the basis that although stimulus spending may allow it to record positive comparable store sales in the second quarter, the impact of those checks is waning and he sees comps settling into a single-digit range over the long term.

Thefly.com says the analyst told investors in a note that its current price of $85 per share made the risk-reward ratio more balanced. He set his price target for the retailer at $90, up from his prior $55.

Conversely, Craig-Hallum analyst Jeremy Hamblin upgraded the stock without comment and set his stock target price at $104, indicating 22% additional upside in the shares.

Hamblin had initiated coverage of Ollie's last September with a $94 target price because it was deemed one of the most attractive businesses in retail, poised to triple the number of stores it operated over the next decade. As the pandemic took hold, however, he downgraded the stock and lowered his price target to $59.

Now with the retailer performing admirably throughout the crisis, he is resuming his previous positive outlook.

10 stocks we like better than Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.