Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA), NetApp (NTAP) and Toast Inc (TOST)

May 21, 2024 — 05:41 am EDT

Written by Howard Kim for TipRanks

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETAResearch Report), NetApp (NTAPResearch Report) and Toast Inc (TOSTResearch Report).

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA)

In a report released today, Richard Baldry from Roth MKM reiterated a Buy rating on Zeta Global Holdings Corp, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.62, close to its 52-week high of $17.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Baldry is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 64.0% success rate. Baldry covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Upland Software, Liveperson, and Salesforce.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.95, implying a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

NetApp (NTAP)

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained a Hold rating on NetApp yesterday and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $112.28, close to its 52-week high of $112.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakers is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 68.9% success rate. Rakers covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Advanced Micro Devices, and Super Micro Computer.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NetApp is a Hold with an average price target of $104.50, a -5.7% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Citi also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers.
