Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS), Conmed (CNMD) and PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS – Research Report), Conmed (CNMD – Research Report) and PTC Therapeutics (PTCT – Research Report).

Conmed (CNMD)

Wells Fargo analyst Vik Chopra maintained a Hold rating on Conmed yesterday and set a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Chopra has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.3% and a 28.6% success rate. Chopra covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Integra Lifesciences, Alphatec Holdings, and Globus Medical.

Conmed has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $87.83.

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

Wells Fargo analyst Tiago Fauth maintained a Buy rating on PTC Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Fauth ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.5% and a 37.0% success rate. Fauth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Aerovate Therapeutics, and Pliant Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $33.50, which is a -13.0% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

