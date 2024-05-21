News & Insights

Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS), Conmed (CNMD) and PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

May 21, 2024 — 05:42 am EDT

Written by Catie Powers for TipRanks

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONSResearch Report), Conmed (CNMDResearch Report) and PTC Therapeutics (PTCTResearch Report).

Conmed (CNMD)

Wells Fargo analyst Vik Chopra maintained a Hold rating on Conmed yesterday and set a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Chopra has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.3% and a 28.6% success rate. Chopra covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Integra Lifesciences, Alphatec Holdings, and Globus Medical.

Conmed has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $87.83.

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

Wells Fargo analyst Tiago Fauth maintained a Buy rating on PTC Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Fauth ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.5% and a 37.0% success rate. Fauth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Aerovate Therapeutics, and Pliant Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $33.50, which is a -13.0% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

