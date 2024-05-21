Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Cyclical Names: Trip.com Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR (TCOM) and Nordstrom (JWN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Cyclical sector with new ratings on Trip.com Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR (TCOM – Research Report) and Nordstrom (JWN – Research Report).

Trip.com Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR (TCOM)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Gong from Citi maintained a Buy rating on Trip.com Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.05, close to its 52-week high of $58.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Gong has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.6% and a 43.7% success rate. Gong covers the NA sector, focusing on stocks such as DouYu International Holdings, Hello Group, and Bilibili.

Trip.com Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.67, representing a 0.3% upside. In a report issued on May 13, CLSA also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

Nordstrom (JWN)

Citi analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Hold rating on Nordstrom today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Lejuez is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 58.6% success rate. Lejuez covers the NA sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, National Vision Holdings, and Birkenstock Holding plc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Nordstrom with a $18.08 average price target.

