Analysts believe ‘Black Ops 6’ could hike Game Pass adds by 2.5M-4M, GI.biz says

Leading video game analysts are saying that the launch of Activision’s “Call of Duty: Black Ops 6” into Xbox Game Pass on day one will decrease sales of the game but will lead to an increase in subscribers to Microsoft’s (MSFT) video game subscription service, Gamesindustry.biz’s Christopher Dring reports. Wedbush’s Michael Pachter said that putting the new “Call of Duty” on Game Pass could result in up to 6M fewer units sold, based on the idea that 25% of Game Pass subscribers may have purchased it anyway, though he adds that the move could lead to 3M-4M new additions to the service, the author says. Additionally, Ampere chief games analyst Piers Harding-Rolls believes that “Black Ops 6” going to Game Pass will result in a 10% increase in Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, or 2.5M new users, though some of that increase will be from people upgrading whatever Game Pass tier they already subscribe to, the author notes.

