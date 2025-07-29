Analysts Are Upgrading These 3 Massive AI Stocks After Earnings

As Q2 earnings season rolls on, some of the world’s most influential tech and infrastructure companies have delivered strong results—but what’s catching Wall Street’s attention isn’t just the numbers, it’s the upgraded outlooks and rising price targets. In particular, three stocks—each deeply involved in the growth of artificial intelligence—have seen analysts sharply raise their expectations.

While all three are in or nearing mega-cap territory (market caps of $200 billion or more), their post-earnings share performance hasn’t fully reflected the bullish sentiment now taking shape. Here’s a closer look at the names that are drawing analyst upgrades and why the market may be underpricing them.

GOOGL: Wall Street Lifts Average Target by Nearly 7% as Shares Stagnate

First up is Magnificent Seven stock and Google parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL). The firm boasts a market capitalization of over $2.3 trillion, and consumers and investors alike recognize it for its Gemini large language model. Alphabet reported earnings on July 23, and the company solidly beat estimates on both sales and adjusted earnings per share (EPS).

Despite posting strong results, shares didn’t do too much afterward, closing up just 1% over the next trading session. However, Wall Street analysts indicated that the results may have warranted a much more bullish move up. MarketBeat tracked nearly 20 analysts who boosted their Google price targets on July 24.

This is because the average price target among these analysts has increased by 6.7%. Because this number is much higher than the stock's actual rise, untapped opportunities could exist for investors in this name.

The MarketBeat consensus price target on Alphabet is around $211, implying around 9% upside in shares. However, the average price target among those analysts who updated their forecasts on July 24 is $215, implying more than 11% upside.

Wall Street analysts are moderately more bullish on the stock now than they were before the release. Notably, Google still trades at the lowest forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of any Magnificent Seven stock at just under 20x.

Wall Street Massively Upgrades GEV, Seeing Further Upside Ahead

Next up is GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV), a company that is really helping power the AI revolution. With a market cap of around $175 million, GE Vernova is quickly approaching mega-cap territory. The company had an absolute blowout quarter in Q2, crushing estimates and boosting guidance.

Orders for its natural gas-powered turbines are spiking as utility companies work to keep up with booming electricity demand, primarily due to AI data centers.

After reporting results on July 23, shares spiked nearly 15% that day. Then, on July 24, MarketBeat tracked just under 10 Wall Street analysts who boosted their price target on the stock. Overall, the average price target among these analysts increased by a whopping 27%.

The MarketBeat consensus price target on GE Vernova stock is $541, implying around 16% share downside. However, honing in on price targets updated on July 24 completely flips the script. Among those targets, the average is nearly $698. That figure implies an 8% upside in shares. This comes as GE Vernova shares have already provided a total return of more than 96% in 2025.

NOW: Latest Price Targets Indicate +20% Upside After Strong Earnings

Last up is agentic AI player ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW). As of the July 25 close, ServiceNow trades at a market capitalization of $201 billion, barely a mega-cap stock. Reporting Q2 results on July 23, ServiceNow moderately beat expectations on sales but surpassed adjusted EPS estimates by a wide margin. This resulted in shares seeing a solid 4% rise afterward.

MarketBeat tracked nearly 10 analysts who raised their price targets on the stock. However, a couple of them slightly lowered or reiterated their targets.

Overall, the average price target among these analysts increased by a little less than 6%, not too far off from the stock’s actual gain. Still, analysts continue to see upside in shares. The MarketBeat consensus price target on ServiceNow is around $1,115, implying 15% upside in shares.

That number rises even further when only considering targets updated on July 24. Among them, the average target is around $1,176, implying a 22% share upside.

Analysts Are Noticing What GOOGL, GEV, and NOW Bring to the Table

Taken together, Alphabet, GE Vernova, and ServiceNow are not only delivering solid quarterly results—they’re earning renewed confidence from Wall Street. The sharp uptick in analyst price targets, particularly in cases where share prices haven’t yet responded in kind, points to underappreciated upside potential.

These names could represent meaningful opportunities in the quarters ahead for investors tracking the intersection of mega-cap growth and AI-driven innovation.

