Analysts Are Upgrading Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) After Its Latest Results

The investors in Sunworks, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SUNW) will be rubbing their hands together with glee today, after the share price leapt 68% to US$4.19 in the week following its second-quarter results. The results were mixed overall, with revenues slightly ahead of analyst estimates at US$36m. Statutory losses by contrast were 7.0% larger than predictions at US$0.23 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqCM:SUNW Earnings and Revenue Growth August 13th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Sunworks' dual analysts is for revenues of US$149.2m in 2022, which would reflect a solid 14% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 37% to US$0.68. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$140.4m and losses of US$0.75 per share in 2022. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment in the recent updates, with the analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and losses per share.

The consensus price target rose 23% to US$4.00, with the analysts encouraged by the higher revenue and lower forecast losses for next year.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Sunworks' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 31% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 4.9% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 12% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Sunworks to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2023, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 4 warning signs for Sunworks (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you need to take into consideration.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.