Analysts Are Upgrading Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) After Its Latest Results

Shareholders will be ecstatic, with their stake up 39% over the past week following Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RETA) latest third-quarter results. It was a moderately negative result overall - revenue fell 5.8% short of analyst estimates at US$1.4m, although at least statutory losses were marginally smaller than expected, at US$1.94 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGM:RETA Earnings and Revenue Growth November 12th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Reata Pharmaceuticals' five analysts is for revenues of US$19.0m in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 124% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to be contained, narrowing 10% from last year to US$10.05. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$16.9m and losses of US$10.51 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

It will come as no surprise to learn thatthe analysts have increased their price target for Reata Pharmaceuticals 8.9% to US$257on the back of these upgrades. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Reata Pharmaceuticals analyst has a price target of US$345 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$185. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Reata Pharmaceuticals' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 124%, well above its historical decline of 17% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 6.7% next year. Not only are Reata Pharmaceuticals' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Reata Pharmaceuticals analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Reata Pharmaceuticals is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

