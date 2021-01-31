Analysts Are Upgrading Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) After Its Latest Results

It's been a sad week for Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE), who've watched their investment drop 11% to US$48.73 in the week since the company reported its yearly result. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$20b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Nucor surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$2.36 per share, modestly greater than expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:NUE Earnings and Revenue Growth February 1st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Nucor's eight analysts is for revenues of US$24.8b in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 23% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 63% to US$3.87. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$22.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.68 in 2021. Sentiment certainly seems to have improved after the latest results, with a nice increase in revenue and a small lift in earnings per share estimates.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$55.00, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Nucor analyst has a price target of US$62.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$45.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Nucor's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 23% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 7.4% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.9% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Nucor to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Nucor's earnings potential next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Nucor going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Nucor has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

