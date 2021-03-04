Analysts Are Upgrading Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) After Its Latest Results

Shareholders in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) had a terrible week, as shares crashed 23% to US$184 in the week since its latest annual results. Novavax beat revenue forecasts by a solid 19%, hitting US$476m, but it also saw a corresponding increase in statutory losses, which hit US$7.27, some -11% greater than the analysts expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:NVAX Earnings and Revenue Growth March 4th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Novavax from four analysts is for revenues of US$4.96b in 2021 which, if met, would be a substantial 943% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Novavax forecast to report a statutory profit of US$27.39 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$4.07b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$24.16 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in sentiment following the latest results, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 22% to US$307per share. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Novavax, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$397 and the most bearish at US$207 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Novavax's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 9x annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 57% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 18% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Novavax to grow faster than the wider industry.

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Novavax's earnings potential next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Novavax analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

