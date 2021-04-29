Analysts Are Upgrading Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) After Its Latest Results

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. The company beat expectations with revenues of US$757m arriving 3.6% ahead of forecasts. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) were US$1.23, 3.0% ahead of estimates. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:LECO Earnings and Revenue Growth April 29th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Lincoln Electric Holdings from eleven analysts is for revenues of US$3.11b in 2021 which, if met, would be a decent 15% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 49% to US$5.63. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.96b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.05 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a nice gain to earnings per share in particular.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$128, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Lincoln Electric Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$142 and the most bearish at US$107 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Lincoln Electric Holdings' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 20% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 4.5% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.9% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Lincoln Electric Holdings to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Lincoln Electric Holdings' earnings potential next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$128, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Lincoln Electric Holdings , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

