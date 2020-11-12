Analysts Are Upgrading Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) After Its Latest Results

The investors in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:INFI) will be rubbing their hands together with glee today, after the share price leapt 37% to US$1.51 in the week following its quarterly results. Revenues were 140% better than analyst models forecast, at US$496k. Perhaps unsurprisingly, statutory losses were also slightly larger than expected, at US$0.16 per share, reflecting the higher costs which were likely incurred in generating that revenue. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Infinity Pharmaceuticals after the latest results. NasdaqGS:INFI Earnings and Revenue Growth November 12th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Infinity Pharmaceuticals from three analysts is for revenues of US$1.91m in 2021 which, if met, would be a major 20% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are forecast to narrow 9.9% to US$0.64 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.71m and losses of US$0.74 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

It will come as no surprise to learn thatthe analysts have increased their price target for Infinity Pharmaceuticals 8.3% to US$2.17on the back of these upgrades. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Infinity Pharmaceuticals analyst has a price target of US$3.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$1.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Infinity Pharmaceuticals' past performance and to peers in the same industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Infinity Pharmaceuticals is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 20%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 64% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 20% per year. So it looks like Infinity Pharmaceuticals is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. They also upgraded their revenue forecasts, although the latest estimates suggest that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will grow in line with the overall industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Infinity Pharmaceuticals. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Infinity Pharmaceuticals analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Infinity Pharmaceuticals has 5 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

