Analysts Are Upgrading Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) After Its Latest Results

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 7.9% to US$55.90 in the week after its latest full-year results. The business exceeded revenue expectations with sales of US$4.9b coming in 6.4% ahead of forecasts. Statutory losses were US$10.15 a share, in line with what the analysts predicted. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:HES Earnings and Revenue Growth January 29th 2021

After the latest results, the eleven analysts covering Hess are now predicting revenues of US$5.40b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a solid 11% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 91% to US$0.91. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$4.99b and losses of US$1.68 per share in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Hess' future following the latest consensus numbers, with a considerable decrease in the loss per share forecasts in particular.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$66.08, perhaps suggesting that the analysts remain concerned about ongoing losses despite the improved earnings and revenue outlook. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Hess, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$80.00 and the most bearish at US$42.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Hess' past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Hess' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 11% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.3% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 11% next year. Hess is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to competitors.

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. They also upgraded their revenue forecasts, although the latest estimates suggest that Hess will grow in line with the overall industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Hess. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Hess analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Hess , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

