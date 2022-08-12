Analysts Are Updating Their Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Estimates After Its Second-Quarter Results

Shareholders of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 13% to US$13.57 following its latest second-quarter results. The results don't look great, especially considering that statutory losses grew 100% toUS$0.04 per share. Revenues of US$119m did beat expectations by 2.1%, but it looks like a bit of a cold comfort. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGM:VERX Earnings and Revenue Growth August 12th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Vertex from nine analysts is for revenues of US$481.7m in 2022 which, if met, would be a satisfactory 5.5% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$0.14 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$481.3m and US$0.043 per share in losses. While this year's revenue estimates held steady, there was also a regrettable increase in loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

The consensus price target held steady at US$17.06, seemingly implying that the higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the company's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Vertex analyst has a price target of US$28.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$10.00. With such a wide range in price targets, analysts are almost certainly betting on widely divergent outcomes in the underlying business. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Vertex's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 11% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 15% over the past year. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 13% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like Vertex is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Vertex. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Vertex going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Vertex that you should be aware of.

