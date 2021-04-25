Analysts Are Updating Their Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Estimates After Its First-Quarter Results

As you might know, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) recently reported its first-quarter numbers. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of US$33b and statutory earnings per share of US$1.27 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that Verizon Communications is executing in line with expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:VZ Earnings and Revenue Growth April 25th 2021

After the latest results, the 22 analysts covering Verizon Communications are now predicting revenues of US$133.8b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a reasonable 3.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to rise 9.9% to US$5.02. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$133.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.03 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$60.37, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Verizon Communications, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$66.00 and the most bearish at US$52.00 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Verizon Communications' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 4.4% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 0.5% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 0.8% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Verizon Communications to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$60.37, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Verizon Communications analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Verizon Communications (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant) .

