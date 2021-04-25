Analysts Are Updating Their VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Estimates After Its First-Quarter Results

The first-quarter results for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$324m were in line with what the analysts predicted, VeriSign surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$1.33 per share, modestly greater than expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:VRSN Earnings and Revenue Growth April 25th 2021

After the latest results, the three analysts covering VeriSign are now predicting revenues of US$1.32b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a reasonable 3.6% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to shrink 2.8% to US$5.37 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.31b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.32 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$235, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on VeriSign, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$260 and the most bearish at US$187 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await VeriSign shareholders.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that VeriSign's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 4.8% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 2.9% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 14% per year. So it's clear that despite the acceleration in growth, VeriSign is expected to grow meaningfully slower than the industry average.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$235, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple VeriSign analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for VeriSign (1 is a bit concerning!) that you need to be mindful of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.