Analysts Are Updating Their The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) Estimates After Its Third-Quarter Results

Investors in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.3% to close at US$7.99 following the release of its third-quarter results. It wasn't the greatest result, with ongoing losses and revenues of US$34m falling short of analyst predictions. The losses were a relative bright spot though, with a per-share statutory loss of US$1.30 being moderately smaller than the analysts forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:MCS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Marcus from three analysts is for revenues of US$611.7m in 2021 which, if met, would be a major 65% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 51% to US$1.23. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$624.7m and US$1.09 per share in losses. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Marcus after this update; revenues were downgraded and per-share losses expected to increase.

The average price target was broadly unchanged at US$20.00, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Marcus analyst has a price target of US$21.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$19.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Marcus is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Marcus' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 65% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 4.4%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 15% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Marcus to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Marcus analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Marcus (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you need to take into consideration.

