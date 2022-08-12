Analysts Are Updating Their Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) Estimates After Its Second-Quarter Results

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) just released its quarterly report and things are looking bullish. Results overall were solid, with revenues arriving 8.2% better than analyst forecasts at US$56m. Higher revenues also resulted in substantially lower statutory losses which, at US$0.18 per share, were 8.2% smaller than the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGM:TLS Earnings and Revenue Growth August 12th 2022

After the latest results, the consensus from Telos' six analysts is for revenues of US$231.0m in 2022, which would reflect a measurable 3.3% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Losses are forecast to balloon 43% to US$0.81 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$235.1m and losses of US$0.83 per share in 2022. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in analyst sentiment with the latest consensus release, given the upgrade to loss per share forecasts for this year.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$10.75, suggesting that reduced loss estimates are not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Telos at US$15.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$9.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 6.6% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 17% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 13% per year. It's pretty clear that Telos' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Telos going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Telos (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

