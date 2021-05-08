Analysts Are Updating Their Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Estimates After Its First-Quarter Results

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) defied analyst predictions to release its first-quarter results, which were ahead of market expectations. Tandem Diabetes Care outperformed on both revenues and the expected loss per share, with revenues of US$141m beating estimates by 16%. Statutory losses were US$0.08, 52% smaller thanthe analysts expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGM:TNDM Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Tandem Diabetes Care's 14 analysts is for revenues of US$637.7m in 2021, which would reflect a solid 18% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Tandem Diabetes Care forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.20 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$610.5m and losses of US$0.0043 per share in 2021. The analysts have definitely been lifting their expectations, with the company expected to reach profitability next year - sooner than expected - thanks to the modest lift to revenue expectations.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$127, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Tandem Diabetes Care, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$150 and the most bearish at US$99.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Tandem Diabetes Care's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 24% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 42% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 8.0% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Tandem Diabetes Care is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been a clear step-change in belief around the business' prospects, with the analysts now expecting Tandem Diabetes Care to become profitable next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Plus, you should also learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Tandem Diabetes Care .

