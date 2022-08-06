Analysts Are Updating Their Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Estimates After Its Annual Results

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) last week reported its latest yearly results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$1.7b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Synaptics surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$6.33 per share, modestly greater than expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

NasdaqGS:SYNA Earnings and Revenue Growth August 6th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Synaptics' nine analysts is for revenues of US$1.89b in 2023, which would reflect a decent 8.6% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to shrink 6.0% to US$6.11 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.89b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.11 in 2023. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$196, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Synaptics analyst has a price target of US$240 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$120. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Synaptics is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 8.6% annualised growth until the end of 2023. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 3.9% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 8.3% annually. So while Synaptics' revenues are expected to improve, it seems that it is expected to grow at about the same rate as the overall industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$196, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Synaptics analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Synaptics that you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.