Analysts Are Updating Their SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE:SQZ) Estimates After Its First-Quarter Results

The first-quarter results for SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE:SQZ) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. Revenues of US$5.5m were in line with expectations, although statutory losses per share were US$0.59, some 15% smaller than was expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:SQZ Earnings and Revenue Growth May 15th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the three analysts covering SQZ Biotechnologies provided consensus estimates of US$17.4m revenue in 2021, which would reflect a considerable 13% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 54% to US$2.21. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$22.0m and US$3.07 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated losses the business will incur.

There was no major change to the US$36.50average price target, suggesting that the adjustments to revenue and earnings are not expected to have a long-term impact on the business. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on SQZ Biotechnologies, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$40.00 and the most bearish at US$31.00 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. Over the past year, revenues have declined around 6.1% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for an annualised 17% decline in revenue until the end of 2021. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the broader industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 14% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect SQZ Biotechnologies to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Still, earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for SQZ Biotechnologies going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for SQZ Biotechnologies you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

