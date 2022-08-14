Analysts Are Updating Their Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Estimates After Its Second-Quarter Results

Investors in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) had a good week, as its shares rose 5.5% to close at US$0.80 following the release of its second-quarter results. Sales greatly exceeded expectations, with revenues of US$6.2m some 127% ahead of analyst forecasts. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:SLDB Earnings and Revenue Growth August 13th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the five analysts covering Solid Biosciences provided consensus estimates of US$11.2m revenue in 2022, which would reflect a substantial 24% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are supposed to see a sharp uptick, reaching US$0.88. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$8.76m and losses of US$0.80 per share in 2022. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts lifting this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share numbers to reflect the cost of achieving this growth.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$5.40, with growing revenues seemingly enough to offset the concern of growing losses. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Solid Biosciences, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$12.00 and the most bearish at US$2.00 per share. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how analysts think this business will perform. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Solid Biosciences' past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 42% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 92% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 15% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Solid Biosciences is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$5.40, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Solid Biosciences going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Solid Biosciences has 4 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.