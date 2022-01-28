Analysts Are Updating Their Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Estimates After Its Second-Quarter Results

Investors in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) had a good week, as its shares rose 3.2% to close at US$104 following the release of its second-quarter results. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of US$3.1b and statutory earnings per share of US$2.23. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

NasdaqGS:STX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 28th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, Seagate Technology Holdings' 23 analysts currently expect revenues in 2022 to be US$12.0b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be US$8.32, roughly flat on the last 12 months. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$12.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$8.37 in 2022. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$111, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Seagate Technology Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$130 and the most bearish at US$80.00 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. From these estimates it looks as though the analysts expect the years of declining sales to come to an end, given the flat revenue forecast out to 2022. That would be a definite improvement, given that the past five years have seen sales shrink 0.2% annually. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 4.2% annually. So it's pretty clear that, although revenues are improving, Seagate Technology Holdings is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Seagate Technology Holdings' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$111, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Seagate Technology Holdings going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Seagate Technology Holdings (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you need to be mindful of.

