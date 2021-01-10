Analysts Are Updating Their RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Estimates After Its Second-Quarter Results

Last week, you might have seen that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) released its quarterly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.1% to US$88.01 in the past week. It was a workmanlike result, with revenues of US$1.5b coming in 2.5% ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share of US$2.34, in line with analyst appraisals. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:RPM Earnings and Revenue Growth January 10th 2021

Following the latest results, RPM International's eleven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$5.96b in 2021. This would be a credible 4.0% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to bounce 29% to US$4.28. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$5.86b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.16 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on RPM International's earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$99.18, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values RPM International at US$113 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$90.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 4.0%, in line with its 4.1% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry (in aggregate), which analyst estimates suggest will see revenues grow 5.7% next year. So it's pretty clear that RPM International is expected to grow slower than similar companies in the same industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around RPM International's earnings potential next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for RPM International going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for RPM International that you need to be mindful of.

