Analysts Are Updating Their Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Estimates After Its First-Quarter Results

It's been a good week for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest first-quarter results, and the shares gained 5.0% to US$51.99. Results overall weren't great; even though revenues of US$48m beat expectations by 13%, statutory losses ballooned to US$0.24 per share, substantially worse than the analysts had expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

After the latest results, the 13 analysts covering Phreesia are now predicting revenues of US$192.6m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a meaningful 18% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to increase substantially, hitting US$0.89 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$183.9m and US$0.70 per share in losses. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Phreesia even after this update; although they upped their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a massive increase in per-share losses.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$65.35, with growing revenues seemingly enough to offset the concern of growing losses. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Phreesia, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$75.00 and the most bearish at US$51.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Phreesia shareholders.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Phreesia'shistorical trends, as the 24% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 is roughly in line with the 26% annual revenue growth over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 16% per year. So although Phreesia is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$65.35, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

