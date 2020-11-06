Analysts Are Updating Their NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Estimates After Its Third-Quarter Results

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. Revenues and losses per share both beat expectations, with revenues of US$326m leading estimates by 2.4%. Statutory losses were somewhat smaller thanthe analysts expected, coming in at US$0.20 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:DNOW Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from ten analysts covering NOW is for revenues of US$1.47b in 2021, implying a sizeable 24% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 91% to US$0.44. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.46b and losses of US$0.55 per share in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed NOW'sfuture looks a little different to the past, with a the loss per share forecasts in particular.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$8.31, suggesting that reduced loss estimates are not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on NOW, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$12.00 and the most bearish at US$5.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 24% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 0.4% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 4.7% next year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - NOW is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that NOW's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$8.31, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for NOW going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for NOW that you should be aware of.

