Analysts Are Updating Their NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Estimates After Its First-Quarter Results

The quarterly results for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of US$707m and statutory earnings per share of US$1.41. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NasdaqGS:NLOK Earnings and Revenue Growth August 6th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for NortonLifeLock from three analysts is for revenues of US$2.93b in 2023 which, if met, would be a modest 4.0% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to ascend 16% to US$1.73. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.93b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.73 in 2023. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$27.23, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on NortonLifeLock, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$29.00 and the most bearish at US$25.90 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that NortonLifeLock is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that NortonLifeLock's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 5.4% growth to the end of 2023 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 11% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 13% annually for the foreseeable future. Although NortonLifeLock's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are still bearish on the business, forecasting it to grow slower than the broader industry.

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that NortonLifeLock's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

