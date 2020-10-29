Analysts Are Updating Their MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Estimates After Its Full-Year Results

Last week saw the newest annual earnings release from MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of US$3.2b and statutory earnings per share of US$4.51 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that MSC Industrial Direct is executing in line with expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:MSM Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2020

Following last week's earnings report, MSC Industrial Direct's eleven analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$3.16b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory per share are forecast to be US$4.54, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$3.20b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.56 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$74.22. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values MSC Industrial Direct at US$82.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$65.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 1.1% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 3.9% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.6% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that MSC Industrial Direct's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that MSC Industrial Direct's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$74.22, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for MSC Industrial Direct going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for MSC Industrial Direct that you need to take into consideration.

