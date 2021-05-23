Analysts Are Updating Their Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Estimates After Its First-Quarter Results

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) just released its first-quarter report and things are looking bullish. Results overall were solid, with revenues arriving 3.2% better than analyst forecasts at US$165m. Higher revenues also resulted in substantially lower statutory losses which, at US$1.14 per share, were 3.2% smaller than the analysts expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

NasdaqGS:MAXN Earnings and Revenue Growth May 23rd 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Maxeon Solar Technologies from three analysts is for revenues of US$905.9m in 2021 which, if met, would be a notable 16% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 41% to US$3.18. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$996.9m and US$3.52 per share in losses. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in analyst sentiment with the latest consensus release, given the upgrade to loss per share forecasts for this year.

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$23.00, implying that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite adjustments to both revenue and earnings estimates. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Maxeon Solar Technologies analyst has a price target of US$33.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$13.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Maxeon Solar Technologies is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 22% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 34% annual decline over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 8.6% per year. So it looks like Maxeon Solar Technologies is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Maxeon Solar Technologies' revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Still, earnings per share are more important to value creation for shareholders. The consensus price target held steady at US$23.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Maxeon Solar Technologies going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Maxeon Solar Technologies that you should be aware of.

