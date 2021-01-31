Analysts Are Updating Their MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Estimates After Its Yearly Results

Investors in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.1% to close at US$541 following the release of its full-year results. MarketAxess Holdings reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of US$689m and statutory earnings per share of US$7.85, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on MarketAxess Holdings after the latest results. NasdaqGS:MKTX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 31st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from MarketAxess Holdings' 13 analysts is for revenues of US$774.6m in 2021, which would reflect a meaningful 12% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to increase 3.1% to US$8.26. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$758.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$8.34 in 2021. So it looks like there's been no major change in sentiment following the latest results, although the analysts have made a small increase to to revenue forecasts.

It may not be a surprise to see thatthe analysts have reconfirmed their price target of US$577, implying that the uplift in sales is not expected to greatly contribute to MarketAxess Holdings's valuation in the near term. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values MarketAxess Holdings at US$669 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$530. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that MarketAxess Holdings is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of MarketAxess Holdings'historical trends, as next year's 12% revenue growth is roughly in line with 15% annual revenue growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 6.6% per year. So it's pretty clear that MarketAxess Holdings is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$577, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for MarketAxess Holdings going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for MarketAxess Holdings that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.