Analysts Are Updating Their LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Estimates After Its Full-Year Results

It's been a pretty great week for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) shareholders, with its shares surging 16% to US$126 in the week since its latest full-year results. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$5.9b were in line with what the analysts predicted, LPL Financial Holdings surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$5.86 per share, modestly greater than expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:LPLA Earnings and Revenue Growth February 6th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from LPL Financial Holdings' nine analysts is for revenues of US$6.74b in 2021, which would reflect a meaningful 15% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to shrink 2.7% to US$5.81 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$6.74b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.81 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$134, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on LPL Financial Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$172 and the most bearish at US$108 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the LPL Financial Holdings' past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that LPL Financial Holdings' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 15% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 8.8%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.8% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect LPL Financial Holdings to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$134, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on LPL Financial Holdings. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple LPL Financial Holdings analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for LPL Financial Holdings that you need to be mindful of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.