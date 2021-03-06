Analysts Are Updating Their Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Estimates After Its Full-Year Results

The annual results for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. Revenues came in at US$87m, in line with forecasts and the company reported a statutory loss of US$0.34 per share, roughly in line with expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqCM:INVE Earnings and Revenue Growth March 6th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Identiv's three analysts is for revenues of US$100.7m in 2021, which would reflect a notable 16% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 93% to US$0.023. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$100.7m and US$0.023 per share in losses.

As a result there was no major change to the consensus price target of US$13.33, implying that the business is trading roughly in line with expectations despite ongoing losses.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Identiv's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Identiv's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 16% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 10% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.4% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Identiv to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Identiv going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Identiv , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

