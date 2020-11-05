Analysts Are Updating Their Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Estimates After Its Third-Quarter Results

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 2.2% to hit US$2.3b. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$1.01, some 2.8% above whatthe analysts had expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:ES Earnings and Revenue Growth November 5th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Eversource Energy's ten analysts is for revenues of US$9.19b in 2021, which would reflect an okay 5.4% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to rise 9.6% to US$3.88. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$9.19b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.88 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$91.60, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Eversource Energy analyst has a price target of US$110 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$65.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Eversource Energy shareholders.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Eversource Energy's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Eversource Energy's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 5.4% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.9% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 3.8% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Eversource Energy is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Eversource Energy analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Eversource Energy (1 is significant!) that you need to take into consideration.

