Analysts Are Updating Their Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Estimates After Its Third-Quarter Results

It's been a good week for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest third-quarter results, and the shares gained 3.6% to US$62.74. Diodes reported US$309m in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.51 beat expectations, being 4.1% higher than what the analysts expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:DIOD Earnings and Revenue Growth November 11th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Diodes from five analysts is for revenues of US$1.35b in 2021 which, if met, would be a solid 15% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to bounce 22% to US$2.75. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.31b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.55 in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$65.00, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Diodes, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$73.00 and the most bearish at US$60.00 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Diodes is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Diodes' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 15% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 8.5%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.4% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Diodes is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Diodes following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$65.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Diodes going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Diodes has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.