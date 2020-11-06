Analysts Are Updating Their Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) Estimates After Its Third-Quarter Results

Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Results overall were solid, with revenues arriving 9.9% better than analyst forecasts at US$11m. Higher revenues also resulted in substantially lower statutory losses which, at US$0.02 per share, were 9.9% smaller than the analysts expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Cytosorbents after the latest results. NasdaqCM:CTSO Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Cytosorbents from six analysts is for revenues of US$50.0m in 2021 which, if met, would be a huge 37% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 54% to US$0.14. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$50.3m and losses of US$0.19 per share in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed Cytosorbents'future looks a little different to the past, with a the loss per share forecasts in particular.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$14.57, suggesting that reduced loss estimates are not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Cytosorbents analyst has a price target of US$16.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$13.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Cytosorbents' past performance and to peers in the same industry. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 37%, in line with its 34% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 10.0% per year. So it's pretty clear that Cytosorbents is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Cytosorbents going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Cytosorbents is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

