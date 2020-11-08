Analysts Are Updating Their Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Estimates After Its Third-Quarter Results

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) just released its latest third-quarter report and things are not looking great. Results look to have been somewhat negative - revenue fell 2.2% short of analyst estimates at US$3.3b, and statutory earnings of US$1.47 per share missed forecasts by 2.3%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:ED Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Following the latest results, Consolidated Edison's twelve analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$13.3b in 2021. This would be a meaningful 9.0% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to rise 9.3% to US$4.43. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$13.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.44 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$78.69, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Consolidated Edison at US$86.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$72.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Consolidated Edison's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 9.0% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 0.3% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 2.2% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Consolidated Edison to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$78.69, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Consolidated Edison going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Consolidated Edison that you should be aware of.

