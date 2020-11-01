Analysts Are Updating Their Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Estimates After Its Yearly Results

Shareholders might have noticed that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) filed its yearly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 5.4% to US$109 in the past week. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of US$275b and statutory earnings per share of US$3.28. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:AAPL Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Apple's 30 analysts is for revenues of US$314.2b in 2021, which would reflect a decent 14% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to ascend 18% to US$3.89. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$308.4b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.86 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$124, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Apple, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$150 and the most bearish at US$71.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Apple's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 14% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 4.7%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.4% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Apple to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$124, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Apple. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Apple going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Apple that you should be aware of.

