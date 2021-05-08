Analysts Are Updating Their ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Estimates After Its First-Quarter Results

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. Revenues and losses per share were both better than expected, with revenues of US$1.3b leading estimates by 2.6%. Statutory losses were smaller than the analystsexpected, coming in at US$0.06 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:ADT Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the six analysts covering ADT provided consensus estimates of US$5.19b revenue in 2021, which would reflect a perceptible 2.4% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 51% to US$0.40. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$5.18b and losses of US$0.41 per share in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment in the recent updates, with the analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for losses per share, even though the revenue numbers were unchanged.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$11.92, suggesting that reduced loss estimates are not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on ADT, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$21.00 and the most bearish at US$8.00 per share. With such a wide range in price targets, analysts are almost certainly betting on widely divergent outcomes in the underlying business. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 3.1% by the end of 2021. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 8.1% over the last three years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 7.2% per year. It's pretty clear that ADT's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on ADT. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for ADT going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - ADT has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.