Analysts Are Optimistic We'll See A Profit From Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WEST)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WEST) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Westrock Coffee Company, LLC roasts, produces, and distributes coffee. With the latest financial year loss of US$46m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$46m, the US$798m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Westrock Coffee Company's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to some industry analysts covering Westrock Coffee Company, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$1.7m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 104%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict. NasdaqGM:WEST Earnings Per Share Growth September 6th 2022

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Westrock Coffee Company given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Westrock Coffee Company is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

