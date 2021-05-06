Analysts Are Optimistic We'll See A Profit From Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Sotera Health Company's (NASDAQ:SHC) future prospects. Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. On 31 December 2020, the US$6.6b market-cap company posted a loss of US$39m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Sotera Health's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 7 of the American Life Sciences analysts is that Sotera Health is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of US$124m in 2021. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 62%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Sotera Health given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that by and large life science companies, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Sotera Health is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

